CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in McKesson by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $339.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.41. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $292.40 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

