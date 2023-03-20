CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.61 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

