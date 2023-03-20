CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.