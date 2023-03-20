Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Richard Scott Cooley Acquires 500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $160.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $488.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.24 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 354.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

