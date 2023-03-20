Diane Adams Sells 8,086 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.