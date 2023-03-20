Diane Adams Sells 8,086 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr Company Profile

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

