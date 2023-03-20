Diane Adams Sells 8,086 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.