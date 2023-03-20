DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

