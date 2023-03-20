Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

