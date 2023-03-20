Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.4 %

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Shares of EW opened at $80.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.