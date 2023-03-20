EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 183 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

