EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 227 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,313,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock valued at $94,751,432. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.