EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2,066.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

SRE opened at $145.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.18%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

