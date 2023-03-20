EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $33,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

