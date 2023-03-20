EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $41,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VT opened at $87.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

