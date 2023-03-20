EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

