EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,378 shares of company stock worth $23,518,101. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

