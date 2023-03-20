EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

WTRG opened at $42.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

