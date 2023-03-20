EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $42,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

