EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
