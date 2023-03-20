Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,920,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.14 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

