Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.5 %

FAST opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

