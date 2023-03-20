Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.91.

NYSE FIS opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

