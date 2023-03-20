Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.50.

Five Below stock opened at $193.40 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.13.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $161,638,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,023,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

