Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.