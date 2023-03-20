Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.13. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.