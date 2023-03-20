FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor Trading Down 2.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FormFactor Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.