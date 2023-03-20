Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,411 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $42.58 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.