Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,886 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %

UL opened at $49.15 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

