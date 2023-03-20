Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

