Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

