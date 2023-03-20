Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.8 %

SNY stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.