Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.23 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

