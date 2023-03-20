Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,888 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 142.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.
eBay Trading Up 1.5 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.
eBay Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
