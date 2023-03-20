Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,888 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2,918,646.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 142.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Trading Up 1.5 %

eBay stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.