Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 71,489 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 380.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ET opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.