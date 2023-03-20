Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

