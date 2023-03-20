Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $358.14 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

