Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

