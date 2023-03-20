Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $203.90 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $202.40 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.