Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.82 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.