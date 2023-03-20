Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

