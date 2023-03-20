Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

AXP stock opened at $156.52 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

