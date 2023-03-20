Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $218.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.