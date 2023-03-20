Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

