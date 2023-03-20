Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $215.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average is $222.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

