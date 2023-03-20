Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.50 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

