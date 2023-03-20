Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,168 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. American National Bank increased its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 144.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,863 shares of company stock valued at $256,807,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.