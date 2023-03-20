Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 515 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $339.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.41. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $292.40 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

