Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,808,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $263.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

