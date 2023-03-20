Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $185.85 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

