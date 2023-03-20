Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $636.71 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $714.75 and a 200 day moving average of $680.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

