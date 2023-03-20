Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

NYSE:F opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

